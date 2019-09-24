Geddy Lee to auction off 6 drool-worthy vintage guitars, including his '59 Les Paul

Geddy Lee might be known as one of the world's greatest bassists, but the Rush frontman also has a pretty sweet stash of electric guitars.

Now he’s putting six rather impressive vintage guitars from his private collection under the hammer with Mecum Auctions, as part of a sale that will take place in Las Vegas on October 10-12.

The auction, which marks the first time Lee has put any instruments from his nearly 300-strong collection up for bidding, comprises '50s and '60s Gibsons and Fenders, and is highlighted by a coveted ’59 Les Paul 'burst.

You can check out the six guitars, with descriptions from Mecum, below.

1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

Lee’s 1959 model is in stunning original condition, save for a single refret, and it comes with the original case.

A rare piece like this in any state and from any collection would be a remarkable find, and this one’s original condition and status as an exalted member of rock legend Geddy Lee’s previously untouchable private collection catapult it into the stratosphere of the truly one-of-a-kind, inimitable classics.

1960 Gibson ES-345

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

This 1960 Gibson, finished in Cherry Red with a mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, is an extraordinary offering from the Geddy Lee Guitar Collection.

Lined with 22 nickel alloy frets and Pearloid split trapezoid position markers, this Gibson ES-345 is one of pure beauty. The ES-345, introduced in 1959, was an upgrade of the ES-335 model, and it symbolized a marriage between Gibson’s innovation and stylistic tradition.

With PAF humbucking pickups and a Varitone switch, this ES-445 has an unmatched performance ability and the capacity to create a more controlled sound of various tones, making this guitar an example of physical elegance and musical clarity. Time to pick this cherry from the tree and settle it into your personal collection.

1955 Fender Stratocaster

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

Features include: Kluson single line PAF 2356766, metal oval tip tuning pegs; maple headstock, neck and fingerboard; 22 nickel alloy frets; black dot position markers; bone nut; single coil, hand-wound pickups with Bakelite covers; 3-way switch, controls bridge, middle, neck, bakelite switch tip; Fender Patent-Pending Tremolo bridge, Pat-Pending stamped on saddles; one volume, two-tone Bakelite knobs; original Fender tweed case; COA by Gruhn Guitars

1960 Gibson ES-335

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

Features include: Cherry finish; Kluson Gold D-169400 3-on-a-side tuning machines; Holly veneer headstock; Honduran Mahogany neck; 22 nickel alloy frets; ebony fretboard; nylon nut; pearloid position markers; two PAAF humbuckers with double white bobbins; 3-way switch, rhythm/both/lead; gold ABR-1 adjustable saddle bridge, gold Bigsby vibrato tailpiece; individual volume and tone controls; original Brown Lifton case with case cover; COA by Gruhn Guitars

1965 Gibson ES-335

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

Features include: Cherry finish; Kluson D169400 Single line, single row tips tuning machines; Holly veneer headstock; Honduran Mahogany neck; 22 nickel alloy frets; Brazilian rosewood fretboard; nylon nut; pearloid position markers; patent-number Gibson humbuckers; 3-way switch, Rhythm/Both/Lead; Gibson ABR-1 adjustable bridge, Maestro vibrato tailpiece; individual volume and tone controls for each pickup; original Gibson yellow-lined case; COA by Gruhn Guitars

1967 Gibson Flying V

(Image credit: courtesy of Mecum Auctions)

Features include: Sunburst finish; gold Kluson D169400 3-on-a-side tuning machines; Holly veneer headstock; Honduran mahogany neck; Brazilian rosewood fingerboard; 22 nickel alloy frets; nylon nut; pearloid position markers; patent number humbucking pickups; 3-way switch, Rhythm/both/lead; Gibson patent number bridge with a short Maestro tremolo tailpiece; two volume controls, one tone control; original case; highly original condition; COA by Gruhn Guitars

For more information on Geddy's guitars, head to Mecum Auctions.