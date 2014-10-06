Genesis Publications Presents “An Evening with Jimmy Page in Conversation with Chris Cornell"

To celebrate the publication of Jimmy Page’s official photographic autobiography, Jimmy Page — the first book by a member of Led Zeppelin — Genesis Publications (with Guitar World and Guitar Aficionado) will present “An Evening with Jimmy Page in Conversation with Chris Cornell."

The event will take place 8:30 p.m. November 12 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The audience will be invited to join Page and Cornell — the Soundgarden frontman — as they look through unseen photos and memorabilia, many drawn from Page's archives. Page will revisit memories of his life in music, "from 13-year-old choirboy to Sixties session musician, through the Yardbirds to Led Zeppelin and beyond."

"I always like to do something different. If you’re inspired by an idea, really make something of that inspiration," Page said. "That goes for music, as well as anything else, even putting a book together! To have a photographic autobiography is a totally different way of looking at things, but it does the job very well and I think it will bring a lot of pleasure to people."

Delving into his personal archives, Page has revealed unseen photographs, memorabilia and every one of his passports. His passport stamps were used to verify all tour dates, making Jimmy Page an authoritative historical account.

In addition to Page’s photos and those chosen from various sources, including fans and magazines, his book showcases a collection of iconic portraits and rare images by more than 70 of the greatest names in rock photography, including Ross Halfin, Kate Simon, Gered Mankowitz, Dominique Tarlé, Pennie Smith and Jim Marshall. Page chose one of his favorite portrait shots for the book cover: a 1977 passport photo shot by Neal Preston on board Led Zeppelin’s private tour plane.

There are many rare finds throughout, such as Led Zeppelin playing an impromptu gig in a nightclub in Jersey or double-exposure shots of Page and Brian Jones by Ian Stewart.

"I wanted to make it as thorough as possible, so that meant trawling through all the thousands of files that photographers had taken, and pulling from my personal collection as well," Page said. "There’s a photo of me playing the guitar by the fire at Bron-Yr-Aur cottage. It’s the most complete document that there’s ever going to be because of the amount of time that I’ve put into every aspect."

IMPORTANT INFO:

DOORS: 7:30 p.m.

SHOW: 8:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Available starting October 10 from local outlets, including Amoeba Music and Book Soup; nationwide from ticketmaster.com.

AMEX presale start: 10 a.m. PST October 8

AMEX presale end: 10 p.m. PST October 9