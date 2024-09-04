“We did a show where someone dosed Eric with LSD, and I had to take over doing a few tunes”: George Terry says he had to step up during Clapton's bad nights on the road in the ’70s – but it wasn’t always the guitar hero’s fault

By
Contributions from
published

The session pro and former Clapton sideman has been reflecting on life on tour and in the studio with the guitar icon in the 1970s

Eric Clapton performs on stage with singer Yvonne Elliman and guitarist George Terry at Crystal Palace Garden Party 31st July 1976
Eric Clapton performs on stage with singer Yvonne Elliman and guitarist George Terry at Crystal Palace Garden Party 31st July 1976 (Image credit: Watal Asanuma / Shinko Music / Getty Images)

Former Eric Clapton guitarist George Terry has recalled having to step in to cover his boss’ playing when the British electric guitar great was spiked with acid before a show, back in the mid-’70s.

While Clapton’s addiction – and subsequent recovery – have been well-documented, in the new issue of Guitar World, Terry makes the point that the icon’s occasional incapacitation on the road was not always due to his own illness, or decision-making.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.

With contributions from