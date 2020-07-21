When it comes to guitar amplifiers, few names in the business have more gravitas and history than Vox.

Anchoring the rigs of Brian May, The Edge, this quartet from Liverpool you may have heard of called The Beatles and countless others, Vox's creations have been integral to the sound and development of rock music for well over half a century.

Given that amazing history, Vox would probably be fine just sitting on its laurels and already-amazing catalog of gear. The iconic company has absolutely no intention of taking its eye off the eight-ball though, and continues to construct amps that are packed both with the classic tones that made Vox a household name and the modern features today's guitarists expect and demand.

Case in point? The company's super-impressive Cambridge50 amp.

(Image credit: Vox Amps)

Featuring a NuTube valve that offers traditional valve-like response, and onboard effects and amp modeling that give guitarists an abundance of tonal riches to choose from, the Cambridge50 is hybrid amp technology at its finest, and it retails for a killer price to boot.

There's much more to the Cambridge50 than meets the eye, so we hit up Vox Product Manager Ian Prichard to take us through the amp's top-shelf lineup of tones and features.

You can check out our conversation with Prichard, and learn more about the amp, in the video above.

For more info on the Cambridge50, head on over to Vox.

