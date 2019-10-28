Get spooky with Gibson's new Bats in Flight Les Paul Custom

With Halloween - not to mention Black Friday - fast approaching, some guitarists might be looking to add a spooky touch to their rigs.

With that, and undoubtedly some Les Paul collectors, in mind, Gibson has teamed up with Guitar Center to introduce the Bats in Flight Les Paul Custom.

Under the hood, this striking, season-appropriate electric guitar has a pair of Gibson CustomBuckers, with individual volume and tone controls, plus a 3-way switch.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

On the surface, the guitar sports a double-stained, 5A-figured top, and a neck with an ebony fingerboard featuring Bats in Flight inlays in addition to headstock inlays.

The guitar - which comes with a Les Paul molded case and CS plate - is exclusive to Guitar Center.

Mind you, all of this style does come at a bit of a price, as the Bats in Flight Les Paul clocks in at a wallet-singeing $7,999. To grab one for yourself, head on over to Guitar Center - and for some slightly more affordable guitars, check out our guide to Guitar Center's best Black Friday deals.