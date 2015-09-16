Get Your Free 'In Deep with the Minor Modes' Lesson — Video

Hey there! Right now you can download a free In Deep with the Minor Modes lesson at the Guitar World Lessons store!

This follow-up to In Deep with the Major Modes presents a comprehensive study of the four minor modes that are based on the major scale—Dorian, Phrygian, Aeolian and Locrian.

Longtime GW associate editor and professional touring guitarist, composer and arranger Andy Aledort thoroughly explains and demonstrates how the modes lay on the fretboard and can be used as the basis for lead guitar patterns, arpeggios and licks, with an emphasis on the blues-rock and jam-band genres.

Learn essential fingering patterns in the most commonly used guitar keys and how to create melodies from scale patterns. Andy also shows you the inter-relationship and important distictions between the four minor modes as well as the “subset” minor pentatonic scales that “live” within them, with interesting melodic patterns and original improvised examples included to demonstrate ways in which the minor modes can be employed to create cool-sounding licks in the styles of such great blues-rock guitarists as Jimi Hendrix, DIckey Betts, Duane Allman, Jeff Beck and Jerry Garcia.

Check out a sample in the video below—and be sure to check out the rest of the In Deep with the Minor Modes lessons at the In Deep with the Minor Modes lesson pack, which includes nine lessons. All nine lessons cost $14.99.

