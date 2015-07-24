Ghost Premiere New Song, "From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

Ghost have premiered a new song, "From the Pinnacle to the Pit."

The track is from the Swedish occult rockers' new album, Meliora, which is set for an August 21 release via Spinefarm Records. You can pre-order it right here.

You can check out the song below, and let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook!

Meliora Track List:

01. Spirit

02. From The Pinnacle To The Pit

03. Cirice

04. Spöksonat

05. He Is

06. Mummy Dust

07. Majesty

08. Devil Church

09. Absolution

10. Deus In Absentia

For more about Ghost, follow them on Facebook.