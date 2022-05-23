The identities of Ghost's current band of Nameless Ghouls have been revealed

The identities of Ghost's current troupe of Nameless Ghouls have been revealed in a new photo commemorating the wrapping up of the band's recent European tour.

The photo – shared by guitarist Chris Catalyst, known for his work with Ugly Kid Joe and The Sisters of Mercy – shows Ghost's entire current lineup and crew – as well as support acts Twin Temple and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – with frontman Tobias Forge in the back row.

Catalyst, who can be seen to Forge's direct right, writes: “Amazing tour with our wonderful Ghost family. I suppose that's that particular cat out of the bag. [It's] so great to be doing this again. Playing this fantastic music with these brilliant people makes me run out of superlatives.”

Naturally, the chance to see all of Ghost's Nameless Ghouls unmasked got fans digging.

One Facebook fan page – Greek Ghost Fans – named the remaining Ghouls as guitarist Per Eriksson (of Swedish heavy metal outfit Bloodbath), bassist Cos Sylvan (Rain), drummer Hayden Scott (Mountain), multi-instrumentalist Jutty Taylor (Swiss/Multi), keyboardists Laura Scarborough (Cirrus) and Mad Gallica (Cumulus), and multi-instrumentalist Sophie Amelkin (Sunshine).

Responding to Catalyst's post on Twitter, English guitarist Ginger Wildheart – with whom he has worked in the past – told him to “keep kicking arse's arse”, to which he replied: “Home tomorrow if you guys need any more silly vocals, or bollocks, or stupidity.”

While Chris Catalyst and Per Eriksson have been handling Ghost's guitar duties live, six-string parts on the band's latest record Impera were tracked by Opeth's Fredrik Åkesson.

In a recent interview with Total Guitar, Åkesson spoke of the immense amounts of layering that went into the album's production.

“There are a lot of Brian May-style parts on this album, with four-piece harmonies dubbed three times each plus octaves,” he said. “I’d never recorded so many layers of guitars... It was fun!”