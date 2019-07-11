Ghost Share New Video for “Faith”

Ghost, who are currently playing European stadiums as the opening act for Metallica on their WorldWired summer tour, have shared a new video for the song “Faith.” The track comes off their most recent album, Prequelle.

You can check out the clip above.

Ghost's "Ultimate Tour Named Death" North American headline arena tour kicks off September 13 in Bakersfield, California. Support comes from Nothing More. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Ghost "Ultimate Tour Named Death" North American tour dates:

September

13 Rabobank Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

14 Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

16 Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, OR

17 Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA

19 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA

20 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

21 So. Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

23 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

24 The Corral, Calgary, AB

26 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

27 Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

28 Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT*

30 Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, Loveland, CO

October

1 Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

3 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

4 Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND

5 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

7 Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

8 TaxSlayer Centre, Moline, IL

10 Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

11 Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WVa

12 Exit 111 Festival, Manchester, Tennessee

14 DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

15 Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

17 FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

18 Richcraft Tire Center, Ottawa, ON

19 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

21 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

22 The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

24 GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

25 Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

26 Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

* Twin Temple will support on this date