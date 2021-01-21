Gibson announces Orianthi, Tom Petty, Slash and Noel Gallagher signature acoustics alongside new Modern and Historic models

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Gibson has announced of whole host of signature acoustic guitars – including models for Orianthi, Slash, Tom Petty and Noel Gallagher – alongside a number of new Historic and Modern offerings to existing ranges.

While details on the ground are scarce, here is what we know about the 2021 Gibson acoustic range...

2021 Gibson Signature Acoustics

(Image credit: Gibson)

Orianthi sees her signature SJ-200 headline the 2021 collection of signature acoustic guitars.

Taking cue from what Gibson calls the “King of the Flat-Tops”, the former Alice Cooper and Michael Jackson guitarist's new signature is based on a standard SJ-200 model, which boasts a Super Jumbo body shape and captures the quintessential classy vibe that the original donned.

This isn’t the first time we’ve set eyes on Orianthi's acoustic, having received a sneak peek at the striking red SJ-200 last year.

Gibson has also teased the arrival of a number of other signature acoustics, and while specs and accompanying pictures are yet to be released, the model names have been announced, and so we can hope to see a Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower, the Noel Gallagher J-150 and Slash Collection J-45 in action very soon.

Watch this space...

Image 1 of 4 Gibson SJ-200 in Wine Red (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 Gibson Hummingbird in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 Gibson J-45 in Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 Gibson J-45 Standard 12-string (Image credit: Gibson)

Cesar Gueikian of Gibson reflected on 2020, saying it brought Gibson a “renewed focus on our acoustic guitars”, and that this year the guitar maker seeks to leverage its heritage and bring “new iconic instruments into the hands of new generations of players”.

In line with this emphasis on heritage, the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop Historic Collection has expanded to include a number of instruments that seek to capture that trademark Gibson acoustic sound.

New to the fold is a 1942 Banner J-45, 1942 Banner Southern Jumbo, 1934 Jumbo, 1936 Advanced Jumbo, 1939 J-55, 1952 J-185, 1960 Hummingbird and more. The new historic collection offerings aim to celebrate Gibson’s legacy through accuracy, authenticity, beauty and attention to detail.

Elsewhere, the Gibson Acoustic Modern Collection also gets a number of new additions. A line of guitars that offer modern takes on classic shapes, the new Modern Collection promises a number of innovations that appeal to the demands of today’s players.

These appointments include modern voicings, easy-playing SlimTaper necks with a flatter fingerboard radius, high-ratio enclosed tuners and advanced pickup systems, all of which complement the new Modern Collection instruments.

The guitars that sport such features are a J-45 Standard 12-string, as well as bringing in a new Cherry J-45 Standard, Vintage Sunburst Hummingbird Standard, and Wine Ride and Autumn Burst options for the SJ-200.

By balancing an iconic past with an innovative future, Gibson hopes these models will set the stage for the next era of shaping sound for present and future generations.

As we say, details are pretty scarce, so we will update you as and when more info comes in.