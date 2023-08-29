“Make a bold statement”: Gibson gives the Les Paul Standard a 2023 makeover with vibrant finishes that are anything but sunburst

The sunburst finish is synonymous with the Gibson Les Paul, but of course, Gibson's most famous electric guitar model isn't limited to that iconic colorway.

However, the lineup of available looks for the US-made Les Paul family rarely get the kind of jolt that they've been given with Gibson's new Custom Color Series.

The Custom Color Series is fairly simple – it takes the firm's classic-minded, US-made Les Paul Standard 50s and Les Paul Standard 60s models and gives them a range of eye-catching new finishes.

Each guitar is available with a plain or figured top, with each top coming in six different looks.

Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top

Image 1 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top 60s Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top Blueberry Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top Honey Amber (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top Ocean Blue (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top Translucent Fuchsia (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top Translucent Oxblood (Image credit: Gibson)

We'll start with the Les Paul Standard 50s Figured Top models, which ring up at $2,999, and come in Cherry, Blueberry Burst, Honey Amber, Ocean Blue, Translucent Fuchsia, and Translucent Oxblood finishes.

Otherwise, the figured beauty is spec'd like your standard Les Paul Standard 50s model, with a solid mahogany body, maple top, and a 50s-style mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard adorned with trapezoid inlays.

Other features include a pair of Alnico 2 magnet-loaded Burstbuckers, a classic-style Tune-O-Matic bridge, an aluminum Stop Bar tailpiece, and Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone buttons.

Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top

Image 1 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Classic White (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Cardinal Red (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Inverness Green (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Plain Top Pelham Blue (Image credit: Gibson)

The Plain Top Les Paul Standard 50s models ring up at $2,799, but are otherwise identical to both their Figured Top and standard counterparts.

The finish options are Classic White, Ebony, Cardinal Red, Sparkling Burgundy, Inverness Green, and Pelham Blue.

Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top

Image 1 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top Blueberry Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top Ocean Blue (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top 60s Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top Translucent Fuchsia (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top Honey Amber (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top Translucent Oxblood (Image credit: Gibson)

The Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top models, like their '50s siblings, have identical specs to their standard and Plain Top counterparts. Said specs come in the form of a solid mahogany body with a maple top and a mahogany neck with a 60s-style SlimTaper profile, and a rosewood fingerboard sporting trapezoid inlays.

Two Alnico 5 magnet-loaded 60s Burstbuckers provide the power, with hardware highlighted by an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum Stop Bar tailpiece, and Grover Rotomatic "Kidney" tuners.

The finishes, meanwhile, are identical to those found on the figured '50s models – Cherry, Blueberry Burst, Honey Amber, Ocean Blue, Translucent Fuchsia, and Translucent Oxblood. The price, likewise, is also the same – $2,999.

Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top

Image 1 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Classic White (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Pelham Blue (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Inverness Green (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Cardinal Red (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Gibson)

Last but not least are the Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top models. Like their '50s Plain Top counterparts, the finishes on tap are Classic White, Ebony, Cardinal Red, Sparkling Burgundy, Inverness Green, and Pelham Blue, with each guitar ringing up at the same $2,799 price.

The Plain Top guitars also feature the same spec sheets as their figured and regular Les Paul Standard 60s siblings.

For more info on Gibson's Custom Color Series, visit the company's website.