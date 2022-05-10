Gibson partners with Dave Mustaine for new signature Songwriter acoustic guitar

Finished in ebony, the new signature acoustic features Vic Rattlehead motifs and the first 24 fret neck ever installed on a Gibson acoustic guitar

When Gibson first announced that it had added Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to its roster of signature artists last February, the guitar giant said that its forthcoming Dave Mustaine Collection would include at least three new electric guitars and, interestingly, an acoustic guitar as well.

15 months later, that Mustaine- and Gibson-branded acoustic has arrived at last in the form of the Gibson Dave Mustaine Songwriter.

With multiple appearances from Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead and 24 frets – the first ever Gibson acoustic guitar, mind you, with a 24-fret fingerboard – this isn't your dad's Songwriter model, so let's take a closer look.

For starters, the Dave Mustaine Songwriter is built with a walnut body thinner than that of a normal Songwriter. Likewise, it also features a pronounced cutaway for easy upper-fret access.

Its 24.75" scale mahogany neck sports an ebony fretboard with the aforementioned two dozen frets and mother of pearl teeth inlays. 

Sonically, the acoustic is outfitted with a high-output LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup with soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls. Grover Rotomatic tuners, and a TUSQ nut, saddle, and bridge pins, meanwhile, headline the hardware lineup.

Vic Rattlehead makes appearances on both the guitar's pickguard and headstock, with Mustaine's signature also gracing the truss rod cover.

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Songwriter is available now – in an ebony finish and with a hardshell case included – for $4,499. A limited-edition, autographed version of the guitar – identical but for a certificate of authenticity and Mustaine's signature on the soundhole label – is also available, for $4,999.

The acoustic is the second of Mustaine's signature Gibsons, following the Dave Mustaine Collection Flying V EXP.

For more info on the guitar, visit Gibson.

