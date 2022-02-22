Gibson announces wider release of Dave Mustaine’s signature Flying V EXP

Gibson has announced that Dave Mustaine’s first-ever Gibson signature guitar – the Flying V EXP – is now widely available, although still in limited quantities.

The electric guitar – available in Silver Metallic and Natural Antique colorways – was first released in December 2021, and was initially only available in an ultra-exclusive run which was only obtainable by contacting the Gibson Garage directly.

Previously, those interested in the Megadeth man's signature had to phone Gibson via 615-933-6000 to arrange payment and delivery, though it was revealed at the time a more accessible general release was scheduled for February 2022.

Breaking the news on social media, Gibson wrote, “The wait is finally over! The Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP guitars in Antique Natural and Silver Metallic finishes are now available in limited quantities.”

Speaking to Gibson, Mustaine said, “The Gibson Flying V is such an icon, as far as guitars are concerned. If you ask someone to draw a guitar, they’ll draw a Flying V. As soon as the opportunity came for me to get a signature line, I wanted to make it my own.”

Mustaine, who has used his guitars onstage, added, “From the beginning of rehearsal, to the last song of the last show, there was just something about the way the guitars worked. It feels exactly the way it’s supposed to be.”

In case you needed a spec sheet recap, the Flying V EXP features a 25.5” scale length, an all-mahogany construction, a compound radius ebony fretboard topped with 24 medium jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl “teeth” inlays.

Other notable appointments include Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor humbuckers, controlled via two volume knobs, one master tone parameter, a three-way toggle switch and “custom Dave Mustaine wiring”.

Dave Mustaine playing his Gibson Flying V EXP live (Image credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“One of the first albums I ever bought was Kiss' Alive,” recalled Mustaine when the models were first announced. “On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best’. Period.

“Years later,” he added, “I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.”

The Dave Mustaine signature collection was first announced exactly a year ago today, and will feature a quartet of six-strings – three Flying Vs and an acoustic guitar. The yet-to-be-released instruments include the Vanguard and 30th anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Flying Vs, as well as a CF-100 Blood Burst acoustic.

The Gibson Flying V EXP Dave Mustaine signature is available now for $2,799 via online retailers such as Sweetwater and Guitar Center.

To find out more about the model, visit Gibson.