“Players once again have the opportunity to discover the magic of this classic”: Gibson has brought back the ES-330 – reviving one its most iconic hollowbody models for the first time in years

A distant cousin of the Epiphone Casino and a sibling to the more popular ES-335, the ES-330 has been out of the limelight for quite some time – but now it's officially back

Gibson ES-330
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has revived its ES-330 hollowbody electric guitar for the first time in years.

It’s a rather notable release from Gibson, and will especially pique the interests of ES fans. Namely, the arrival of the Original Series ES-330 marks the first time Gibson has had a ES-330 proper on its books for what could be as long as half a decade.

