Gibson Gives and The Guitarwrist are raising money for charity with bespoke guitar string jewelry

Gibson Gives, the charitable wing of the iconic guitar brand, has teamed up with UK non-profit The Guitarwrist for a series of limited-edition jewelry made from strings used in its London showroom.

The Guitarwrist is a UK-based charity that creates and sells bracelets, rings and ear rings from old strings (often from famous donors), with any profits going to a range of good causes. Previous donors have included the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Anthrax, Halestorm and Phil Campbell.

(Image credit: The Guitarwrist)

The new collaboration with Gibson Gives will see the guitar brand donating string sets from its London showroom. These adorn the demo and loan models that it keeps to supply to passing artists, meaning they have more than likely passed through the hands on some big name players in their first life. The Guitarwrist will then return any resulting profits to Gibson Gives to support music-focused charities around the world.

To give them a uniquely Gibson twist, each of the items in the range will be given a certificate of authentication, a unique serial number and come packaged in a hard-shell presentation box, which recalls the classic pink velvet lining and brown exterior of Gibson’s own instrument cases.

(Image credit: The Guitarwrist)

Approximately 1.5 million lbs of guitar strings are sent to landfill each year and so far The Guitarwrist estimates it has saved 9,000 string sets from such a destiny, not to mention raised nearly $125,000 for charity in the process.

Prices for The Guitarwrist Gibson Gives collection start at £35 (approx $43 for the ‘Reverb’ bracelet) and run to £160 (approx $198) for the sterling silver ring.

Head to The Guitarwrist to view the full Gibson range.