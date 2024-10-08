“It's every bit as good as a Flying V of old, except you don't have the liability of bringing out a unicorn guitar”: Joe Bonamassa's 1958 “Amos” Flying V was owned by Norm Harris and featured in Spinal Tap – now it's been recreated by Gibson's Murphy Lab
Limited to just 50 examples, the Collector's Edition “Amos” V has the top-of-the-line perks you'd expect – a Brazilian rosewood fretboard, precision-engineered “Amos Custombuckers,” a two-piece Korina body and Korina neck, aged hardware that matches the original to a tee...
Aside from the luxury, though, the real attraction is “Amos”'s story, which could itself be the subject of a book.
First owned by a man named Amos Arthur – head honcho of of Arthur’s Music in Indianapolis, Indiana – the guitar subsequently ended up in the hands of guitarist Pete Mitchell, who played with Ernest Tubb. From there, it eventually ended up in the hands of Norman's Rare Guitars proprietor Norman Harris, with whom it remained for around 40 years, before its sale to Bonamassa just under a decade ago.
During its time with Harris, the “Amos” V appeared in a number of vintage guitar books, and, amazingly, This is Spinal Tap.
Even amongst as rare a breed as '58 Flying V's, “Amos,” according to Bonamassa, stands out, and for more than just its backstory.
For one, a massive chunk of the original's skid plate somehow fell off, it has a black pickguard and a white input jack, and it has an extra strap button. For their time, Bonamassa says, the humbuckers were also unique.
“Not all humbuckers are created equal, especially in '57 and '58,” the guitarist said on a new episode of the Gibson Gear Guide. “You have to remember, they were just rolling those things out – sometimes they're really woofy in the front and really bright in the back.
“Amos is pretty balanced – it's got a nice clean tone in the front, and it barks in the back.”
“It's every bit as good as a Flying V of old, except you don't have the liability of bringing out a unicorn guitar,” he added.
“You’ll no doubt come across a picture of Amos Arthur, the proprietor of Arthur’s Music Store, holding the guitar in 1958 and seemingly thinking, ‘What the hell did they just ship me, and how am I going to get $275 for it?!’”
In keeping with the many hours that went into creating each of the 50 examples set to be produced, the Gibson Joe Bonamassa “Amos” 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition rings up at a cool $19,999.
