“It's every bit as good as a Flying V of old, except you don't have the liability of bringing out a unicorn guitar”: Joe Bonamassa's 1958 “Amos” Flying V was owned by Norm Harris and featured in Spinal Tap – now it's been recreated by Gibson's Murphy Lab

A year and a half in the making, the Collector's Edition “Amos” is limited to just 50 examples, and replicates in molecular detail all of the storied original guitar's quirks

Just last week, Joe Bonamassa appeared on the Gibson Gear Guide show, recounting the origins of his relationship with Epiphone, and why the blues guitar ace and world-renowned vintage guitar collector (and sleuth) chose to work with the company on more accessible takes on some of the most prized electric guitars in his collection.

That partnership most recently (and by recently we mean last week) produced an $849 take on his extremely rare Copper Iridescent 1955 Les Paul Standard, for instance. But this week, we have something on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, a lavish, exacting, Murphy Lab-aged recreation of Bonamassa's legendary “Amos” Flying V.

