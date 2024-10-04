“I bought it for £300. I showed it to the then-CEO of Epiphone, and said, ‘These guys over in the UK are having a lot of fun. I want in’”: Joe Bonamassa reveals how a cheap knockoff Les Paul kickstarted his partnership with Epiphone
“I was in the UK at a guitar shop, which is standard behavior for myself, and I noticed that there was an import model called Vintage,” he told Gibson Gear Guide host Dinesh Lekhraj in a new video. “They do knockoff Les Pauls, and they had two of them: one that clearly had the pickup turned around and it was a Peter Green clone, and they called it something clever.
“And they had a jazz and blues model, which was gold, and it had mismatched knobs,” he continues. “I bought it. It was £300. I stuck it in a gig bag and I brought it to this location [in Nashville] and showed it to the then-CEO of Epiphone, Jim Rosenberg. I said, 'These guys over in the UK are having a lot of fun, and I want in.'”
The rest, as they say, is history, with the collaboration quickly producing a Goldtop Les Paul in 2013. A raft of eye-catching builds, including a 1963 SG Custom, have since followed.
Their latest creation sees the return of a highly obscure Gibson colorway. It's also the first of their builds to feature P-90s.
