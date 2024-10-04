“I bought it for £300. I showed it to the then-CEO of Epiphone, and said, ‘These guys over in the UK are having a lot of fun. I want in’”: Joe Bonamassa reveals how a cheap knockoff Les Paul kickstarted his partnership with Epiphone

Bonamassa has been working with Epiphone for over a decade – and it all started after he saw a budget LP in a UK music store

Epiphone joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom signature guitar
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Joe Bonamassa has recalled the origins of his relationship with Epiphone, saying their partnership first started “out of complete and utter spite”.

The prestigious bluesman and guitar nerd has been working with Epiphone for over a decade and has just dropped his 12th Epi signature guitar in the form of a Copper Iridescent 1955 Les Paul Standard. Now he’s lifted the lid on how their fruitful partnership came to be.

