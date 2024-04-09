“This guitar has been with me since 1988”: Gibson unveils the Slash ‘Jessica’ Les Paul – a replica of the factory second that has become his go-to stage guitar for more than 30 years

By Matt Owen
published

The factory reject became Slash’s main on-stage instrument, and has been used extensively over the years with both Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver

Gibson Les Paul Slash Jessica Les Paul Standard
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has unveiled the latest in its long line of Slash signature guitars: a reproduction of his trusty Jessica Les Paul.

‘Jessica’ is the Guns N’ Roses titan’s main stage guitar, and has remained his go-to instrument for live performances ever since he retired his Kris Derrig and Max Baranet LP replicas in the late ‘80s.

Gibson Les Paul Slash Jessica Les Paul Standard
(Image credit: Gibson)
Gibson Les Paul Slash Jessica Les Paul Standard
(Image credit: Gibson)

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.