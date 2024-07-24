“This guitar is irreplaceable and special beyond words”: Thieves make off with prized family heirloom 1977 Gibson Les Paul… months after its owner’s house was destroyed by a tree

By
published

Chris Hoover has been without his beloved LP for decades, but mere months after his house was crushed in a storm, the guitar was stolen from a locked basement

Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: Future)

An avid guitar player based in Cheyenne has reported the theft of his prized 1977 Gibson Les Paul, which was stolen mere months after his home had been destroyed by a tree.

Safe to say it's been a particularly tough 2024 for Chris and Kathy Hoover. As reported by Cowboy State Daily, the couple’s house was crushed by a 100-year-old pine, which fell on their home after it was toppled during a storm in April.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar.