Gibson Les Paul with "stove top spiral" finish spotted for sale on Reverb

Here’s something you don’t see… well, ever. A San Diego-based seller on Reverb.com is offering the world’s first, and only, Les Paul “stove top” electric guitar, a sunburst 1996 Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Standard with a unique design on the back of the body.

“Original owner tried to design the guitar with a stove top spiral on the back,” reads the listing. “This melted the nitrocellulose lacquer and some paint, but did not burn the wood.”

Other features on the Les Paul include uncovered ‘57 Classic pickups, Grover tuners, ‘50s wiring and a “perfect ’59 neck, not too big, very comfortable and broken in.”

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

The guitar is set up with a wraparound tailpiece and comes with an original Custom Shop case.

The seller reports that the Les Paul is in very good condition, with “no physical or structural damage other than the cosmetic swirls.”

As an added bonus, the unique design has also resulted in a price reduction, with the Les Paul offered for $2,300.

To get your hands on this hot number, head over to Reverb.