“Randy has completed his time with Gibson as Master Designer and Pioneer of Mesa/Boogie”: Gibson confirms the departure of legendary amp designer and Mesa/Boogie founder Randall Smith

By
published

The influential boutique amp builder joined the Gibson family of brands following the firm's acquisition of Mesa/Boogie in 2021

Gibson Mesa Boogie
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced Randall Smith – the legendary amp founder that masterminded the Mesa/Boogie guitar amp brand – has exited his role as the firm’s Master Designer and Pioneer.

Rumors of Smith’s departure made their way online over the weekend, and now Gibson has officially announced it will be parting ways with the influential boutique amp designer, who was initially brought onboard after Gibson acquired Mesa/Boogie in 2021.

