“The unique character, vibe, and feel of an original example from the Gibson Golden Era”: Gibson Custom Shop unveils its first Murphy Lab aged acoustic guitars

The Gibson Custom Shop has debuted its first Murphy Lab acoustic guitars, with a range of five models that examine some of the firm’s most celebrated builds.

Among the new lineup is a range of body shapes and sizes representing the breadth of Gibson’s catalog, from a small-bodied 1933 L-00, through to a 1942 Banner J-45 and 1942 Banner Jumbo Vintage, onto a 1957 SJ-200 flat top and a 1960 Hummingbird.

The builds obviously vary greatly model to model, but all feature premium tonewoods, period correct hardshell cases and, of course, that Murphy Lab ‘Light Aging’ treatment.

Indeed, on the latter point, if you’re looking for a thoroughly battered blues box, this might not be your bag. Instead, when it comes to the degree of wear involved, the Custom Shop have kept things pretty conservative, at least for the first batch.

As ever, the lux appointments and attention to detail of the Gibson Custom Shop and Murphy Lab team is reflected in a premium price, with price tags running from $5,499 for the L-00, through to $7,799 for the SJ-200.

Head below to take a brief look at each of the five new models.

1933 L-00 Ebony Light Aged ($5,499)

(Image credit: Gibson)

Designed to deliver big tone from a small footprint, the L-00 set the template for many small-bodied guitars. This option apes the black finish that was the standard of the earliest models and features mahogany back and sides, plus a red spruce top. You’ll also find a chunky V-profile neck, with a compound dovetail neck to body join.

1942 Banner J-45 Vintage Sunburst Light Aged ($6,499)

(Image credit: Gibson )

The J-45 is among Gibson’s most celebrated acoustic guitars and one of the defining round-shouldered dreadnought designs. Here, the Custom Shop resist the temptation to dress-up ‘the Workhorse’, letting the simple but beautiful nitro burst finish do the talking.

The Adirondack red spruce top has been thermally aged and bound to the mahogany back and sides with traditional hide glue, plus there’s a bone nut and saddle.

1942 Banner Southern Jumbo Vintage Sunburst Light Aged ($6,799)

(Image credit: Gibson)

Like the J-45, the 1942 SJ bears the famous ‘banner’ style “Only a Gibson is Good Enough” headstock logo found on the era’s builds. Again, you have an aged red spruce top, but here it’s paired with rosewood back and sides.

1957 SJ-200 Vintage Sunburst Light Aged ($7,799)

(Image credit: Gibson)

At the best part of $8,000, the so-called ‘King Of The Flat-tops’ comes in at an equally regal price, but then it certainly looks like royalty. First, there’s the thermally aged Sitka spruce top and flame maple back and sides – then there’s that stunning, dark vintage sunburst finish.

Further aristocratic finery comes in the form of Gotoh tuners, mother-of-pearl Graduated Crown inlays, the floral pickguard and the distinguished four-bar moustache bridge.

1960 Hummingbird Heritage Cherry Sunburst Light Aged ($6,699)

(Image credit: Gibson)

The guitar seen in the hand of myriad ’60s folk and rock icons – though we’d be unlikely to leave this particular Hummingbird lying around our local commune. The square-shoulder build features mahogany back and sides and an aged Sitka spruce top that is brought to vivid life thanks to the light aged Murphy Lab finish. Then there’s a rosewood bridge, bone nut and saddle, plus Gotoh tuners.

Hummingbird jokes aside, we think these pieces will fly, not least because the feedback from early demos is that the Murphy Lab process seems to have some very real tonal impacts – bottling that vintage sound – alongside the obvious visual appeal.

For more information on all of the new Murphy Lab acoustics, head to Gibson.