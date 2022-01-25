Trending

Gibson is preparing to sell NFTs of its most famous models

Earlier this month, the company filed for trademark registration of body shapes like the Flying V, Les Paul and SG for the purposes of selling "multimedia files" authenticated by NFTs

On January 14, the Nashville-based guitar giant filed for trademark registrations for the “uniquely shaped body portion" of six of its most famous models: the Les Paul, Flying V, SG, Thunderbird, Explorer and what appears to be either an ES-330 or ES-335.

The January 14 filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office intends to "cover the categories of downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to music and entertainment authenticated by non-fungible tokens."

The applications were filed as "intent-to-use," meaning that while Gibson hasn't launched any such NFTs yet, it most likely intends to at some point.

What the application doesn't reveal, however, is a timetable for the launch of the NFTs in question, or what will be included within them. 

NFTs are all the rage right now in the industry, with both guitar heroes (Steve Vai and Keith Richards are two examples from this month alone) and companies like ESP getting in on the fun as of late.

We have no information on Gibson's NFTs beyond the scant information included in the trademark filings, but keep your eyes on Gibson in the meantime for more info.

