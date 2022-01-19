Steve Vai shares video detailing insane, triple-neck Ibanez Hydra guitar

Back in December, Steve Vai gave us a tantalizing first look at the Ibanez Hydra, a crazy new addition to his already-incredible guitar collection.

A triple-neck beast comprised of 7- and 12-string guitars, a 4-string, 3/4 scale length bass guitar, and 13 harp strings for good measure, the Hydra features single-coil, humbucking, piezo, MIDI and sustainer pickups, floating and hardtail tremolo bridges, phase splitters, half-fretless necks, and more wild specs than we have time to list here.

That's why we're excited to report that Vai and Ibanez have teamed up with filmmaker Garson Yu and his company, yU+co, to create a video that gives viewers an ultra-close look at the Hydra, and all the bells and whistles within it.

You can check the beautifully-shot video out below.

“We absolutely respected this instrument by having the brilliant Garson Yu and his team at yU+co create this phenomenal Hydra reveal video," Vai said in a press release.

"The guitar geek in me is stunned every time I see it. This video captures the splendor and mystique of the Hydra in intimate detail. The conception and construction of the instrument was a monumental feat of creativity by a whole group of inspired people, and I could not be more happy with the way this video came out. Imagine being a half an inch tall and exploring the Hydra as an adventurer. It would be like exploring an alien planet. Sign me up!"

On January 28 – the release day of his forthcoming album, Inviolate – Vai will auction off a one-of-a-kind NFT of the video via OpenSea. In addition to the video itself, the package will include unspecified unlockable bonus content that will be revealed to the buyer upon purchase.

According to Vai, additional assets will also be added to the winning bidder's package over time. The opening bid has been set at 1 ETH (~$3,100.)

(Image credit: SteveVaiHimself/YouTube)

Though the video represents Vai's first foray into the NFT world, the guitar great hinted in a press release that it may not be his last, and that future "collectible drops" would focus on his aforementioned guitar collection.

Those interested in acquiring the Hydra reveal video NFT can bid – starting on January 28 – at OpenSea.

“I feel this instrument has the potential to be historical," Vai concluded. "It’s unique in various ways and its construction is inspired. And there’s a song that was written on it that honors the potential of the instrument.

"This Hydra reveal video is the first video made that intimately details many of the unique aspects this guitar embodies.”

Earlier this week, Vai also announced the postponement of his forthcoming Inviolate American tour due to an injury that would require surgery.

“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do,” he said of the decision, which pushed the beginning of the tour back to September.