ESP announces NFT collection based on its hand-burned Pyrograph series of electric guitars

Like it or not, NFTs are here to stay, and both brands and artists from across the music industry are getting in on the action. Thus far, we've seen non-fungible tokens from the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa and Matt Bellamy, and now, guitar giant ESP has thrown its hat into the ring.

Partnering with Fanaply – a leading developer of eco-friendly NFTs in the music, sports and entertainment spaces – ESP has created a series of limited-edition digital assets based on its Pyrograph Series of electric guitars.

The series comprises the M-I FR-DLX Skulls & Crows, M-II Hardtail Great Wave and TE-II Hardtail Snake Skin, all of which feature stunningly intricate hand-burned artwork designed by fine artist Dino Muradian.

And now, ESP fans can purchase an NFT of each of the guitars in the range. 30 of each are available, priced at $100 each.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

“Since the start of ESP, our customers have included many musicians who appreciate collecting rare instruments and music memorabilia,” says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. “The Pyrograph NFTs are perfect for anyone who wants to have verifiable ownership of collectible art that’s based on some of our most intricate guitar designs ever.”

Adds Grant Dexter, co-founder and CEO of Fanaply: “We're thrilled to be bringing limited-edition digital assets to ESP's fans and customers. NFTs offer innovative companies like ESP a new and creative outlet in which to offer fans additional visions of their creative minds while offering fans true digital ownership for the first time.

“We’re so excited to celebrate these amazing guitar designs in digital form. Our NFTs are built for real music fans, and they are inclusive and environmentally friendly!”

NFTs essentially allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital assets and keep track of that ownership on a massive digital database known as the blockchain. But they have come under considerable scrutiny due to the environmental impact of the computers required to create them.

However, Fanaply has partnered with Offsetra – a company which specializes in reducing carbon emissions – to reduce its negative environmental impact, and now claims to be 100 percent carbon-neutral.

For more information on the new range of ESP NFTs, head to Fanaply.