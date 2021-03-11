Noel Gallagher teases signature Gibson J-150: “This looks like it did the day I bought it”

Noel Gallagher has taken to social media to tease his upcoming signature Gibson acoustic guitar – the model was first announced back in January minus any images, so this marks our first glimpse at the guitar itself.

A new video posted to Gallagher's Instagram page – also shared on Gibson's YouTube channel – shows the new J-150 model in all its glory, with a voiceover from the Oasis and High Flying Birds man.

“When I think back now to the songs that I've written, and the amount of time I've spent holding this guitar...” he says.

“This looks like it did the day I bought it,” he continues. “I instantly fell in love with that guitar. I've played this guitar in stadiums, played it in pubs – took it everywhere. You know, I still go back to [it]. I mean, it becomes part of you.”

While the Adidas sticker that adorns Gallagher's own model is absent from the new J-150, an envelope sealed by a similar sticker can be seen in the video, so this may come as an optional extra.

No official spec sheet or release date for the guitar is available as of yet, but we'll keep you updated when we know more.