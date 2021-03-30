Gibson pays tribute to a blues pioneer with the new Slim Harpo "Lovell" ES-330

First announced – with little accompanying information – during the NAMM/Believe in Music show in January, Gibson has unveiled the new Slim Harpo "Lovell" ES-330 electric guitar.

The author of blues standards like "I'm a King Bee," "Baby Scratch My Back" and "Rainin' in My Heart," Harpo left an indelible mark on the development of blues and rock before his death in 1970. His songs have been covered by The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, The Kinks and countless others.

You can hear Keb’ Mo’, a blues guitar master in his own right, discuss Harpo's work and legacy in the video below.

Harpo's signature ES-330 features a three-ply maple/poplar/maple top, back and sides with spruce bracing, a mahogany neck with a rounded C profile and a rosewood fretboard with small block inlays.

An ABR-1 bridge with a trapeze tailpiece and Vintage Deluxe tuners with white buttons also come standard on the guitar, while sounds come by way of Dogear P-90 pickups with hand-wired controls and Orange Drop capacitors.

A custom “Lovell” logo on the back of the guitar's headstock honors Lovell Moore, Harpo's wife, manager and the co-writer of some of his most enduring songs.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Slim Harpo Lovell ES-330 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson Slim Harpo Lovell ES-330 (Image credit: Gibson)

The Gibson Slim Harpo Lovell ES-330 is available now, in a Vintage Sunset Burst finish, and will set you back $2,999.

For more on the guitar, head on over to Gibson.