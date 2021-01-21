Gibson teases new signature electric guitars for Marcus King, Peter Frampton and Jerry Cantrell

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Gibson has announced a string of new signature guitars for 2021, including fresh models for Marcus King and Peter Frampton, Jerry Cantrell, Sergio Vallin and Slim Harpo.

Details on the new models are scarce – there are no full specs listed yet – so treat this as a teaser of sorts, before the full announcements later in the year.

We’ll start with the Marcus King ES-345, which has long been in the works. Based on his original ’62, the model features a sideway Vibrola tailpiece, split parallelogram inlays and “Custom Made” plaque behind the bridge – the below image is the final signature model.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS, meanwhile, will most likely be a reissue of the limited-edition model first released in 2015, of which just 35 were produced – albeit minus the wear and tear.

So, we’d expect the same triple-pickup configuration that appears on the cover of Frampton Comes Alive!, a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard, custom pearl inlay and ’54 Les Paul Custom holly veneer headstock.

As has become customary with Gibson’s NAMM launches, the guitar giant has also announced the names of several future signature models, but has yet to provide any further information.

Most tantalizing among these teases is a signature Les Paul for Jerry Cantrell, who signed on as a member of the Gibson family this time last year.

His first collaboration with Gibson is listed as the “Wino” Custom, which will most likely be a recreation of his ’90s Wine Red Custom Shop Les Paul.

We’re hoping this is the first in a new lineup of Cantrell models, because we’d love to see a replica of his hand-burned “D-Trip” LP at some point down the line.

(Image credit: Marc Broussely/Redferns via Getty Images)

Other teased models include an ES-330 for swamp-blues icon Slim Harpo, as well as a 1955 Les Paul Bigsby for Sergio Vallin, guitarist for Mexican rock heavyweights Maná.

These teases follow Gibson’s already-announced 2021 signature models, including the “Captain” Kirk Douglas SG, Slash “Victoria” Goldtop and Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass.

As soon as we have more info on any of these models, we’ll let you know…