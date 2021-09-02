Trending

Gibson redefines guitars as investments with new Rally partnership

By

Rally will allow users to invest in $5-$10 shares of three hand-built, one-of-a-kind, artist-approved Gibson Custom Shop prototypes

Gibson's Tony Iommi signature "Monkey" 1964 SG Special Replica
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced a partnership with the investment firm Rally – known for fostering investment in collectible assets – that will allow people to buy shares of ultra-valuable Gibson Custom Shop guitars. 

Three such instruments are available for investing in as part of the program, the signed, artist-approved prototype builds of three recent signature guitars: the Tony Iommi "Monkey" 1964 SG Special, the aged and signed Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom, and the Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck.

Now, you might be wondering, how does this actually work? Well, due to their uniqueness, each of the guitars is obviously quite valuable, with market caps ranging from $65,000 (for the Iommi and Slash models) to $95,000 (for the Jones model).

Through the Rally partnership, prospective buyers can purchase shares of the guitars at either $5 (for the Slash model) or $10 (for the Iommi and Jones models). From then on, the shares rise and fall in value with the value of the instrument, like they would with a typical stock.

Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom

(Image credit: Gibson)

“Guitars of this caliber have historically always gone to individual collectors, but our goal was to find a way to make the ownership experience accessible to as many fans as possible,” explained Gibson Director of Brand Experience Mark Agnesi. “Thanks to Rally’s unique platform, fans can have a chance to own a piece of guitar history that would have otherwise seemed unobtainable.”

The three guitars in question will be kept by Gibson in a vault inside the company's recently-opened Gibson Garage mega-store in Nashville.

The initial offering of shares for the three guitars will occur later this month. Anyone over 18 with a U.S. Social Security number, bank account, ID and address within the contiguous United States is eligible to invest.

For more info, head on over to Gibson.

Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.