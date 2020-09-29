Gibson releases zZounds-exclusive Worn Olive Drab Flying V Tribute

Online music retailer zZounds.com recently wowed us with a handful of exclusive Gibson offerings, including a Pelham Blue SG, a ‘60s Les Paul Flame Top in Bourbon Burst and a Silver Mist Firebird I electric guitar.

Now the retailer has added one more mouth-watering Gibson to the pile – a Flying V Tribute with a not-too-shabby Worn Olive Drab satin finish.

The guitar features a mahogany body, mahogany Slim Taper neck and rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets and acrylic dot inlays.

(Image credit: zZounds.com)

Pickups are a set of 490R and 490T humbuckers, and there’s also a Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, vintage deluxe tuners, Graph Tech nut and nickel plating.

The guitar comes with a gigbag for $1,299. To pick one up, fly over to zZounds.