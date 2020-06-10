Gibson reveals stunning zZounds-exclusive Les Paul, SG and Firebird models

Gibson may have just announced its new – and quite beautiful – Love Dove collaboration with Tesla’s Frank Hannon, but online music retailer zZounds.com has its hands on some fresh Gibson electric guitar exclusives, which are available now.

First up is an SG Standard in an exclusive Pelham Blue. The strikingly finished model features a mahogany body and neck and a rosewood fingerboard, as well as a set of 490R and 490T humbuckers.

(Image credit: Zzounds.com)

There’s also a ‘60s Les Paul Standard AAA Flame Top with a Bourbon Burst finish and Burstbucker 61 humbuckers.

Other features include a mahogany body, rosewood fingerboard, ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and Grover Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons.

(Image credit: Zzounds.com)

Finally, there's a sweet Firebird I in a Silver Mist finish. The guitar features a mahogany body and neck with a rosewood fingerboard, and a single Firebird mini humbucker at the bridge.

There’s also a Lightning Bar Wrap Around bridge, tektoid nut and Grover mini tuners.

The Firebird I is available for $1,269.99, while the ‘60s Les Paul is offered for $2,699 and the SG for $1,499. All come with cases and free shipping.

(Image credit: Zzounds.com)

For more information, head to zZounds.com.