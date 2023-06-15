Gibson offers guitarists outside the US the chance to buy prototypes, pre-played artist models and demo guitars for the first time

Gibson has partnered with Reverb to open up the virtual doors to its UK Demo Shop, which allows players outside the US to buy prototypes, demo guitars, pre-played artist models and more directly from Gibson for the first time.

Debuting with almost 50 electric guitars and acoustic guitars, the UK Demo Shop will let UK guitarists get their hands on such models, and is an expansion of the flagship store that opened exclusively to US customers back in 2020.

At a glance, it's also a similar, more accessible, venture to Gibson’s Mod Shop Collection, which stocks a range of unique prototype guitars and one-off modded models.

The caliber of guitars here seems to be of an equal footing. The first wave of UK Demo Shop offerings includes a handful of alluring pieces, such as a TV Yellow 1957 Les Paul Junior Reissue, Ebony 1968 Les Paul Custom Reissue, ‘60s Cherry ES-335 and Korina Flying V.

Image 1 of 5 Gibson Korina Flying V (Image credit: Reverb) Gibson ES-335 in Sixties Cherry (Image credit: Reverb) Gibson 1968 Les Paul Custom Reissue in Ebony (Image credit: Reverb) Gibson 1957 Les Paul Junior Reissue in TV Yellow (Image credit: Reverb) Gibson ES-275 P-90 VOS (Image credit: Reverb)

As for the more unique six-strings, the UK Demo Shop’s virtual shelves also stock a Burnt Orange Satin Les Paul Standard ‘50s, a “Rock Top” Fossilized Flame Les Paul Standard and a Sparkling Burgundy Flying V.

Each of the guitars sold through the UK Demo Shop will be certified through the Gibson Repair and Restoration team’s 35-point inspection process, and will arrive with both a certificate of authenticity and two-year warranty.

Of course, the guitars are nice in their own right, but the biggest shake-up here is the fact that UK-based Gibson fans will finally be able to buy directly from the company for the first time. Something, it must be said, that feels like a long time coming.

Whether this means more Demo Shops will be opened around Europe and elsewhere remains to be seen, but the opening of the UK branch certainly seems to be a positive step in that direction.

“The UK is home to some of the finest music makers on the planet, and Reverb is proud to be able to support their creativity with the launch of the Gibson UK Demo Shop,” commented Antoine Bourgougnon, Reverb’s European Marketing Manager. “We’re honored to be able to offer instruments from Gibson’s past to the music makers of today.”

According to Reverb, new listings will be added to the UK Demo Shop every Tuesday.

Head over to the Reverb Gibson UK Demo Shop for more information.