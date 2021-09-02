Gibson unveils Mod Collection of rare, exclusive and one-off guitars

Gibson has announced its new Mod Collection – a lineup of unique electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars comprising rare, exclusive and special one-off models.

A number of striking, eye-catching axes have been unveiled to usher in the news, with a fresh collection of guitars set to join Gibson’s newest family of instruments every Wednesday.

Each guitar promises to be a special one-of-a-kind offering by way of either unconventional features or unorthodox aesthetic appointments and, if the first slew of instruments are anything to go by, there is potential for some seriously intriguing Gibsons.

The Mod Collection will cater to solidbody and semi-hollow fans alike, with the brand’s iconic Les Paul, SG and ES shapes all being represented in the wacky-and-wonderful stringed emporium.

Image 1 of 5 Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Intergalactic Crackle (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 5 Gibson Les Paul Axcess Custom Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 5 Gibson SG Standard in Gunmetal Grey (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 5 Gibson SG Tribute in Metallic Pine (Image credit: Gibson) Image 5 of 5 Gibson SG Special in Vintage Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Gibson)

Though build specs and appointments are nothing out of the ordinary – the Les Pauls and SGs all feature mahogany bodies and necks, ebony or rosewood fretboards and standard control layouts – there are a number of intriguing aesthetic modifications on display that set these instruments apart from their contemporaries.

Highlights from the Les Paul division include a Standard ‘50s, which sports an out-of-this-world, non-standard Intergalactic Crackle colorway and comes equipped with a pair of P-90s.

A more sleek – but by no means less intriguing – offering arrives in the form of the Mod Collection 2020 Les Paul Axcess Custom, kitted out with an ebony finish, ebony fingerboard and black Floyd Rose tremolo.

A trio of SGs is also currently available, with the snazzy, Metallic Pine, pearloid pickguard-equipped ‘57 Classic Tribute taking center stage next to the P-90 loaded Vintage Sparkling Burgundy-finished Special and Gunmetal Grey Standard.

Image 1 of 3 Gibson ES-345 in Sixties Cherry (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson J-45 in Cherry Sparkle (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson Les Paul Junior Tribute Double-Cut Bass in Worn Cherry (Image credit: Gibson)

In the unplugged department, a lone J-45 Standard flashing an elegant Cherry Sparkle finish is on the roster, the only acoustic to join the Mod Collection thus far.

Further additions include a Sixties Cherry ES-345 – modded to have block fingerboard inlays – and a Les Paul Junior Tribute Double-Cut bass, supercharged with a tortoise pickguard, nickel-covered pickup and Witch Hat knobs.

As previously mentioned, this is only the first of many Mod Collection instalments, so who knows what’s in store for us. Keep your eyes peeled for the arrival of more quirky, new-look Gibsons as they make their way onto the internet and into the new lineup.

In the meantime, you can browse the current crop of modified guitars over at Gibson.