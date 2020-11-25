Gibson launches Reverb store to sell one-of-a-kind prototype guitars, demo models and artist-played instruments

Gibson has launched an official store on Reverb, in which it will sell one-of-a-kind prototypes, demo guitars, pre-played artist models and more.

The Gibson Demo Shop kicked off yesterday (November 24) with an initial run of 40 instruments.

As the guitars are technically second-hand, each has been put through a 35-point inspection courtesy of the Gibson Repair and Restoration team, and comes with both a certificate of verification and a two-year warranty “centered on playability“, according to the guitar giant.

The range boasts prototypes from higher-end Les Paul Standards priced at $2,499, to more affordable SG Juniors at $1,399.

Gibson says that the store will expand over time to include more one-of-a-kind instruments.

“We are making unique prototypes, demo and modified guitars, and over time guitars played by our artists that fans love will be available on the Gibson Demo Shop,” Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian says.

“Gibson is giving players an incredible opportunity to own some truly unique guitars – many that weren’t previously available for purchase – and I couldn’t be more excited that Reverb’s global community of music makers will have access to this gear,” adds Jim Tuerk, Director Of Business Development at Reverb.

To check out the full first run of listings, head over to the Gibson Demo Shop.