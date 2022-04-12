Gibson teams up with Maná guitarist Sergio Vallín to create new signature Goldtop 1955 Les Paul

Way back in January 2021, Gibson announced that it had teamed up with Sergio Vallín to create a new signature 1955 Les Paul.

Now, Gibson has finally detailed the signature guitar, a beautiful, lightly aged Les Paul designed in tandem with Vallín, the electric guitar player for Maná, a beloved Mexican group that's enjoyed a lengthy career as one of the best-selling (opens in new tab) Spanish-language rock bands of all time.

The Vallín Les Paul boasts a mahogany body made to be lighter than most Les Pauls of the mid-'50s era, with a two-piece plain maple top and a '59 Rounded C-profile mahogany neck sporting a rosewood fretboard with 22 Vintage Narrow/Tall frets.

It's powered by a custom soapbar P-90 neck pickup and a custom Gibson humbucker at the bridge, with two volume and two tone knobs and a three-way pickup switch.

Perhaps most notable, though, is its Bigsby B7 vibrato, which comes fitted to an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge. The guitar also features Kluson reissue tuners, with all hardware overall given an aged nickel finish.

“This guitar is an extension of my hands and my soul,” Vallín said in a press release. “I remember seeing Les Paul play at a show in New York. I met him backstage, and he said, ‘if I stopped playing, I would die.’ I feel honored to be carrying on Les Paul’s legacy, and I thank Gibson for honoring not only my work but also for recognizing the importance of Latin music.

“For Latin musicians," Vallín continued, "it’s so hard to imagine the idea of having a signature model, and I hope this is just the first of many because there are so many amazing guitar players and musicians in Latin America who deserve their voices to be amplified and honored by a guitar brand that we all love so much.”

"This guitar is the result of a team effort," the guitarist added. "It's inspired by a 1955 Les Paul that I have, and the Gibson team worked hard to get the best guitar possible inspired by my own guitar. It has a humbucker and a P-90, which multiplies the sonic spectrum. It has a Bigsby, which makes it a very versatile guitar. It's lighter than a '50's Les Paul, but it carries a lot of power."

The Gibson Sergio Vallín Goldtop 1955 Les Paul is available now – with a Custom Shop hardshell case and certificate of authenticity included – for $7,999.

For more info on the guitar, visit Gibson (opens in new tab).