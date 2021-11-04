Gibson releases 1:4-scale miniature models of Slash’s Les Paul and acoustic guitars

Gibson’s Slash Collection plays host to some of the most sought-after electric guitars and acoustic guitars that the brand produces. If you’re a fan of the top hat-toting titan, chances are the only thing stopping you from picking up a Slash Les Paul Standard is the $2,999 price tag.
However, if that particular problem resonates with you, you’re in luck, because Gibson has just released a new crop of Slash Collection models that can be snapped up for only $60. There’s just one catch: they’re not actually real guitars, only 1:4 scale recreations of the real deals.
Nevertheless, these smartly constructed models – built in collaboration with Axe Heaven – may still be the next best thing. In the electric department, Gibson has dropped four Les Pauls, all of which boast a different signature Slash finish.
Arriving in Anaconda Burst, Vermillion Burst, Appetite Burst and November Burst, each electric model is handcrafted from solid wood and features metal tuning keys.
As for acoustics, two Slash J-45s – in Vermillion Burst and November Burst – also feature like-for-like 1:4 scale specs, and boast the model-standard solid wood construction with premium metal tuning keys.
The mini models have been released alongside a whole host of other Slash-related merch, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats and even a premium leather guitar strap emblazoned with Slash’s logo.
Each of the hats are available for $35, while the t-shirts and hoodies currently list for $39 and $79, respectively. The guitar strap, meanwhile, is available for $79.
To shop the entire Slash merchandise range – or to browse the Slash Collection of guitars – head over to Gibson.