Gibson releases 1:4-scale miniature models of Slash’s Les Paul and acoustic guitars

Gibson’s Slash Collection plays host to some of the most sought-after electric guitars and acoustic guitars that the brand produces. If you’re a fan of the top hat-toting titan, chances are the only thing stopping you from picking up a Slash Les Paul Standard is the $2,999 price tag.

However, if that particular problem resonates with you, you’re in luck, because Gibson has just released a new crop of Slash Collection models that can be snapped up for only $60. There’s just one catch: they’re not actually real guitars, only 1:4 scale recreations of the real deals.

Nevertheless, these smartly constructed models – built in collaboration with Axe Heaven – may still be the next best thing. In the electric department, Gibson has dropped four Les Pauls, all of which boast a different signature Slash finish.

Image 1 of 4 Gibson Les Paul Standard Slash November Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 Gibson Les Paul Standard Slash Appetite Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 Gibson Les Paul Standard Slash Vermillion Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 Gibson Les Paul Standard Slash Anaconda Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson)

Arriving in Anaconda Burst, Vermillion Burst, Appetite Burst and November Burst, each electric model is handcrafted from solid wood and features metal tuning keys.

As for acoustics, two Slash J-45s – in Vermillion Burst and November Burst – also feature like-for-like 1:4 scale specs, and boast the model-standard solid wood construction with premium metal tuning keys.

The mini models have been released alongside a whole host of other Slash-related merch, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats and even a premium leather guitar strap emblazoned with Slash’s logo.

Each of the hats are available for $35, while the t-shirts and hoodies currently list for $39 and $79, respectively. The guitar strap, meanwhile, is available for $79.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson J-45 Slash November Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson J-45 Slash Vermillion Burst 1:4 scale (Image credit: Gibson)

To shop the entire Slash merchandise range – or to browse the Slash Collection of guitars – head over to Gibson.