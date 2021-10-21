Spider-Man Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul hits Reverb for $6,000

If you're a keen guitarist as well as a Spider-Man superfan, we might have found your ideal electric guitar.

Now on sale on Reverb.com, this Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul – which is listed in mint condition – sports a Spider-Man graphic spanning the entirety of the top of its body, as well as a red Spider-Man logo on its black headstock.

The limited-edition guitar – one of a batch of 15 – was reportedly built around 2002 to commemorate the release of the first Spider-Man movie, starring Tobey Maguire.

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

Many of the guitar's specs aren't present on the listing though, assuming it features the same build as other 2002-built Gibson Les Paul Customs, our Spidey-Senses tell us it boasts a mahogany body and neck and an ebony fingerboard.

We can also see that the six-string is fitted with gold-covered humbuckers – controlled via two volume and two tone knobs – gold hardware, a wraparound bridge, and trapezoid inlays.

Price-wise, should you wish to show off your guitar playing skills while displaying your love of the web-swinging, world-saving superhero, you'll need the princely sum of $6,000. For more information, head to Reverb.