Gibson TV delves into Joe Bonamassa’s insane guitar stash in new episode of The Collection

Gibson TV’s The Collection series has given us awesome glimpses into the electric guitar stashes of artists like Dave Amato and Brian Ray – as well as let us check out the latter’s Les Paul-shaped swimming pool.

We had to assume it was only a matter of time before the company would get to the king of collectors, Joe Bonamassa, and now Gibson has done just that with its latest episode.

“What you’re about to see may shock you,” says The Collection host Mark Agnesi, before making his way to Joe Bonamassa’s Nashville home, affectionally dubbed Nerdville East (the main Nerdville, for those keeping track, is located in LA).

Among the drool-worthy Gibsons on display in the episode? [Big breath]: Multiple ’59 and ’60 Les Paul ’bursts; a ’58 Les Paul Custom Black Beauty; a ‘63 SG Special; ’61, ’63 and ‘72 ES-355TDC models; a ‘63 EB-6 and a ‘53 J-200.

Beyond the Gibsons, there’s also a ‘52 Fender Tele and ’55 hardtail Strat, a ‘77 Zemaitis and many, many more.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Additionally, JoBo offers up a “first look” at his new Joe Bonamassa Epiphone Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty” signature model, which, he says, was based on his own ‘58 Gibson Les Paul Custom.

“I made it a super-playable instrument, throaty but clean, and the lead pick up just barks,” he says. “I fell in love with it, it’s a great Black Beauty and you just play this thing into the ground. Epiphone did an excellent job re-creating this guitar and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

The Joe Bonamassa Epiphone Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty” signature model will be available beginning October 8. In the meantime, you can check out Joe’s collection above.

Additionally, Bonamassa will be performing live at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 20 at 4 PM EST. To purchase tickets, which includes a donation to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation for Joe’s Fueling Musicians Program, head to Jbonamassa.com.