Gibson debuts the Generation Collection, the company's first acoustics to feature its new Player Port secondary soundhole

Gibson has introduced an all-new range of acoustic guitars, the Generation Collection, which features the brand’s newly designed Player Port – a secondary, side-mounted soundhole created with the aim of providing a more immersive playing experience.

Despite coming across as a particularly contemporary development, the new soundhole design was in fact inspired by a 1960s blueprint found within Gibson’s archive, which has been repurposed for the modern player.

The family of six-strings comprises four models – the G-00, G-45, G-Writer and G-200 – which take inspiration from a range of Gibson body shapes, ranging from the comfortably compact parlor design to the Super Jumbo shape.

All four guitars in the line will feature the innovative Player Port, and will be handmade in Bozeman, US.

Read on for a breakdown of Gibson’s Generation Collection of acoustics.

Gibson G-00

Image 1 of 3 Gibson G-00 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson G-00 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson G-00 (Image credit: Gibson)

First on the menu is the smaller-bodied, 24.75”-scale Gibson G-00, which is modeled after the brand’s L-00 parlor guitar shape from the ‘30s.

Build-wise, the most compact Generation Collection instrument sports a solid Sitka spruce top, solid walnut back and sides and an Advanced Response-profile utile neck. An ebony fingerboard, complete with a flatter-than-usual radius and 20 frets, also makes the cut.

Featuring a body template that’s slightly thinner than other parlor Gibsons, the G-00 also offers a TUSQ nut and bridge saddles, as well as Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, a striped ebony bridge and acrylic dot inlays.

Of course, the range’s USP – the newly innovated, side-mounted Player Port soundhole – is the standout appointment, and features on the body’s upper curve in a bid to deliver “full, balanced sounds” that allow the player to hear what their audience are experiencing.

The G-00 is available in a natural finish for $999.

Gibson G-45

Image 1 of 3 Gibson G-45 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson G-45 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson G-45 (Image credit: Gibson)

Moving on, the round-shouldered Jumbo G-45 – described by Gibson as the “Workhorse” of the lineup – is based on the brand’s best-selling acoustic of all-time, the J-45, though equips it with the immersive Player Port soundhole.

Once again, a solid Sitka spruce top lines up alongside walnut back and sides, with a utile Advanced Response neck, ebony bridge, TUSQ nut and acrylic dot inlays also making the cut.

Further appointments include Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, chrome hardware plating and an ornate natural finish. Like the aforementioned G-00, the G-45 features a slightly thinner body taper.

According to Gibson, its G-45 is responsible for bringing "balanced highs, pronounced mids and a tight low-end" to the lineup.

The G-45 is available for $1,199.

Gibson G-Writer

Image 1 of 3 Gibson G-Writer (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson G-Writer (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson G-Writer (Image credit: Gibson)

The penultimate offering arrives in the form of the G-Writer, which features many of the line's standard appointments, including a solid Sitka spruce top, walnut back and sides, utile neck and an ebony fretboard.

There are a few notable deviations from the range’s orthodox blueprint, though; the G-Writer comes equipped with an LR Baggs Element Bronze under-saddle pickup, controlled via a soundhole-mounted volume wheel.

Further fine-tune tweaks are also introduced, including the luxuriously styled G-Collection Single Bar fretboard inlays, with the G-Writer also offering a slightly larger 25.5” scale length, Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners and chrome hardware.

The G-Writer is available for $1,599.

Gibson G-200

Image 1 of 3 Gibson G-200 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Gibson G-200 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 3 Gibson G-200 (Image credit: Gibson)

Last but not least is the G-200 – a Player Port-equipped take on Gibson’s Super Jumbo SJ-200, which features a thinner-than-usual body template.

Aside from a solid Sitka spruce top, walnut back and sides, utile neck and ebony fretboard, the six-string also features an LR Baggs Elements Bronze under-saddle pickup, controlled by way of a soundhole-mounted volume control.

Other appointments include an ebony bridge, Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, TUSQ nut and G-Collection Single Bar inlays, with Gibson saying its G-200 is capable of smooth mids, tailored highs and rich lead tones.

The G-200 is available for $1,999.

To find out more, head over to Gibson.