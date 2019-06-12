Go Behind the Scenes with the Aristocrats for the Recording of Their New Album

Back in April, the Aristocrats—guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann—announced their fourth studio album, You Know What…?, set for release on June 28.

Now, the band has shared a preview of the DVD they filmed while recording You Know What…? at Brotheryn Studios in Ojai, California. The bonus DVD, filmed and edited by Jon Luini and Arthur Rosato, will be available as part of the deluxe CD edition. It also includes an exclusive interview with the band along with lots of really cool studio footage.

You can check out the preview above.

Additionally, the deluxe CD edition of You Know What…? includes a 12-page booklet featuring “crazy” illustrations by album artist Hajo Muller.

You Know What…? is available for pre-order now in both Deluxe and Standard CD formats. For more information or to purchase, head here.

Additionally, the Aristocrats have announced a North American tour in support of You Know What…?, which includes a co-headlining date with John 5 on September 1 at 1720 in Los Angeles. You can check out the full itinerary below.