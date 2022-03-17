Godlyke partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation for carbon-free power supply, the Power-All ECO-Dapter

Godlyke Distributing Inc. has unveiled the Power-All ECO-Dapter, a carbon-free pedalboard power supply produced in partnership with environmental non-profit, Carbonfund.org Foundation.

The ECO-Dapter aims to aid the organization’s mission of reducing carbon emissions, and does so by neutralizing its carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon credits, which are then applied to sustainability projects.

All of Carbonfund.org’s projects, including the ECO-Daptor, are third-party regulated, and comply with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It also abides by the Level VI energy efficiency standards as established by the US Department of Energy, meaning the ECO-Daptor consumes less power and eliminates the waste of battery disposal.

And, to really emphasize the eco-friendly nature of the power supply, the ECO-Daptor arrives in fully recycled/recyclable packaging, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

When used as part of a rig, it vows to provide an ultra-low noise floor for silent operation by way of a ferrite-core filter module on the power output, which aims to reduce hum, and a low-noise circuit that seeks to cancel out ripple current.

The ECO-Daptor, which sports a streamlined space-saving profile, outputs nine volts DC and has a 2000mA current rating, said to be suitable for powering everything from smaller daisy-chained fly rigs and larger pedalboards.

Godlyke’s ECO-Daptor is available now for $25.

For more information, visit Godlyke, or head over to Carbonfund.org to find out more about its mission.