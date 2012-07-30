Godsmack Premiere Music Video for Cover of The Beatles' "Come Together"

Boston-based hard rockers Godsmack have just posted the official music video for their cover of The Beatles' "Come Together," which is taken from their recent Live & Inspired release. Check it out below.

"We knew Aerosmith added modernity and more rocking sound to The Beatles’ version," said drummer Shannon Larkin of his band's take on the classic song. "We wanted to bring it into the 2000s with a heavier guitar tone. Tony wrote a more chunking riff than the Aerosmith version. We wanted to make it Godsmack. We approached it like, 'If we wrote the song, what would it have sounded like today?'"

Next month, the band will head out on the road as part of this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival, along with Shinedown, Adelitas Way, Staind and more. For info and a full list of dates, head here.