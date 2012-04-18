Godsmack Unveil Album Art for 'Live & Inspired Album'

Boston-based hard rockers Godsmack have unveiled the cover art for their upcoming Live & Inspired album, which can be seen at left.

The album will feature both a live set from the band as well as a handful of cover songs, including Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way." The band debuted their Walsh cover last month, and you can stream it below.

The remainder of the cover songs have not been revealed, but singer Sully Erna has assured fans that they're big, well-known tracks.

"We've also included four cover songs of our favorite hits in the past," said Erna, "to show you that, we too, are simply just fans that appreciate nothing more than good old fashion ass-kicking rock 'n' roll! Enjoy!"

Godsmack will release Live & Inspired on May 15 through Universal Republic Records.