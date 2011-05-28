Godspeed You! Black Emperor Working on New Music

After reuniting for a tour last year, post-rock titans Godspeed You! Black Emperor may, in fact, be working on new material. The band had previously made no mention of a new album, but in a recent interview with Montreal-based mag Voir, Bruce Cawdon says the band may indeed be writing a follow-up to 2002's Yanqui U.X.O. Cawdon said the band would have a more formal meeting about releasing new material after their current run of tour dates in July.

Prior to re-uniting for live dates in 2010, the band had been on indefinite hiatus since 2003.

We'll bring you more details when we get them, but in the meantime, here's "Rockets Fall on Rocket Falls."