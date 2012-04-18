Gojira Reveal Album Art for 'L'Enfant Sauvage'

French extreme metal titans Gojira have just unveiled the cover art for their upcoming new album, L'Enfant Sauvage — which translates to "The Wild Child" in French. Check it out below.

"When you become a musician, you don't have a boss telling you what to do so you have to be very responsible," said vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier of the album's title. "With freedom comes responsibility, so I'm asking myself, 'What is freedom? What does it mean to me?' L'Enfant Sauvage reflects on that. There's no answer though. There's just life and questions."

L'Enfant Sauvage is out June 26 via Roadrunner Records. You can check out footage of the band in the studio recording the album here.