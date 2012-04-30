Gojira Streaming Title Track to New Album, 'L'Enfant Sauvage'

French extreme metal band Gojira are now streaming the title track to their new album, L'Enfant Sauvage, online. You can stream the track via the SoundCloud player below.

"A lot of people think that bands in general become lazy and sometimes it's true, but in our case it's that we work more to make a song because we have more experience and we want to raise the bar higher and higher," said singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier in a recent interview. "We're the same people, but we try to raise the bar. We make that effort to go deeper and deeper. Somehow it's strange because the music becomes easier to understand and there are less things to understand and it's less technical and stuff. It's not because we want to sell more records, it's just we take things more easy."

He continued, "What we played 10 years ago is not what we wanna hear anymore and we want to create more sophisticated things and more simple at the same time. It's a very complicated balance. With this album I'm pretty happy and still I cannot grasp what we did and that's the beauty of it. You work so much on every detail and then 'Wait a minute, what is this beast?'""

L'Enfant Sauvage is out June 26 via Roadrunner Records. You can check out footage of the band in the studio recording the album here.