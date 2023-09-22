“Angry, aggressive, loud and brutal”: Combined, these 36 fuzz pedals are a literal work of art – individually, they sound terrifying

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Only the Dead… is the latest jaw-dropping stompbox from Gone Fishing Effects – the brainchild of guitar tech to the stars Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt

Gone Fishing Effects Only the Dead… effects pedal
(Image credit: Gone Fishing Effects)

UK pedal company Gone Fishing Effects has unveiled its latest fuzz pedal – and it’s a literal work of art.

Only the Dead… features a hand-painted illustration from artist Chris Dorning, which is cleverly spread across a highly limited run of 36 pedals. Anyone who buys one will get to choose which section of the artwork they get – could be a skull, an electrocuted dog skeleton or a soaring fireball. It’s all cool. And just look at that LED placement!

Sonically, the pedal promises to take no prisoners: Gone Fishing founder Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt describes its tones as “angry, aggressive, loud and brutal”.

Those sounds come courtesy of “carefully selected” germanium transistors, which means that while full-bore settings occupy doomier territory, backing off on your guitar’s volume control should clean it up nicely.

It sounds pretty punishing on bass, too, as evidenced in the pedal’s demo by Empire State Bastard bassist Naomi Macleod.

The Only the Dead… circuit has previously appeared in a similarly adventurous Gone Fishing pedal design, The Rage of the Tsar, which was introduced back in May 2021.

Gone Fishing Effects was founded by guitar tech Pratt – who has worked with Biffy Clyro, Kasabian, The Prodigy, The Script, Editors, Helmet and Oceansize – in 2020.

His first offering was the Simon Neil Booooom/Blast signature distortion pedal. A second version followed in 2021, while a highly limited one-of-one pedal called the Grim emerged in 2022.

The 36 Only the Dead… pedals cost £245 each (approx $300), and go on sale on September 22 at 6pm BST (1pm EST) at GoneFishingEffects.com.

Gone Fishing Effects Only the Dead… effects pedal

(Image credit: Gone Fishing Effects)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.