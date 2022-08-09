Gord Lewis, founding guitarist of Canadian punk rock outfit Teenage Head, found dead in apparent homicide

Gord Lewis, founding guitarist of Canadian punk outfit Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment at the weekend. The Hamilton Spectator (opens in new tab) reports that his death is being treated as a homicide.

According to the outlet, Lewis’s 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

In a statement issued by Hamilton homicide detective Sara Beck yesterday (August 8), she said: “On Sunday (August 7), police received information, a number of emails had been sent to a variety of media outlets with information related to a deceased person.

“Based on the information, police attended a residence at 175 Catherine Street South and located a deceased male in his 60s in the apartment. The male had injuries consistent with foul play, and the case was deemed a homicide.

“At this time, a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition… An autopsy will be performed and additional steps taken to identify the deceased.”

She added that the police have “been in contact with the family members related to the occupant of the apartment”, and are supporting them at this time.

“Currently, there is one accused in custody: 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who has been charged with second degree murder. We are not seeking additional suspects, and believe this incident was isolated.”

Formed in 1975, Teenage Head have been a staple of Canadian punk rock music for decades. Tracks spawned by the band include Let’s Shake and Some Kinda Fun.

Gord Lewis’s death isn’t the first time tragedy has struck the Hamilton outfit. In 2008, founding drummer (and later vocalist) Frankie Venom passed away following a battle with throat cancer.

Surviving members of the band include bass guitarist Steve Marshall, frontman Dave Desroches and drummer Gene Champagne.