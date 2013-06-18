Gov't Mule Announce Summer Tour Dates and New Album, 'Shout!'

Gov’t Mule will release a new album, Shout!, their first studio album in four years, September 24 through Blue Note Records.

The album will include a bonus CD featuring the album's 11 tracks, each sung by a different special guest. While more details about the bonus disc will be released soon, you can check out the album's track listing below.

The 11 original tunes on Shout! were written over the course of two years. The band members (guitarist Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson) first convened at Carlsson’s Los Angeles studio, where they wrote, recorded and produced lead-off track, “World Boss,” and two other songs.

They agreed to meet up on the East Coast to continue work on the album. They recorded eight tracks at Carriage House Studios in Stamford, Connecticut, with Gordie Johnson co-producing four songs with Haynes.

“This album puts the spotlight on the new songs and the way that we interpret them, which hinges on the unique chemistry we’ve developed as a band,” Haynes said.

In terms of the band being signed to Blue Note Records, a label known for releasing jazz recordings: “I’ve been a huge jazz fan since my early teens. I have hundreds of jazz CD’s in my collection and I can honestly say that the majority are Blue Note recordings,” Haynes said. “My favorite period of jazz is 1955 to 1965, and I went through a time when I bought every Blue Note record from that era whether I knew of it or not. Their reputation for putting out the best of the best is unparalleled and the sound of those recordings will never be topped. It’s those kind of recordings that have convinced all of us in Gov’t Mule that the only way to capture improvisational music in the studio is to record as ‘live’ as possible. We are truly honored to be part of the Blue Note roster.”

Shout! Track Listing

01. World Boss

02. No Reward

03. Whisper In Your Soul

04. Captured

05. Scared To Live

06. Stoop So Low

07. Forsaken Savior

08. Done Got Wise

09. When The World Gets Small

10. Funny Little Tragedy

11. Bring On The Music

Gov’t Mule Tour Dates

7/27 Bridgeport, CT Gathering of the Vibes

9/5-9/8 Arrington, VA Interlocken Festival (w/ Gov’t Mule AND The Warren Haynes Band in one day)

9/13 Fredericton, NB Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

9/15 Burlington, VT Grand Point North

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Featuring Warren Haynes

6/18 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Symphony Hall w/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Fawzi Haimor

6/20 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre w/North Carolina Symphony

6/22 Lenox, MA Tanglewood Music Center w/The Boston Pops

Conductor: Keith Lockhart

6/25 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center w/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Fawzi Haimor

6/26 Vienna, VA WolfTrap w/the National Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Emil de Cou

7/30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Colorado Symphony

Conductor: Scott O'Neill

8/01 San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall w/San Francisco Symphony

Conductor: Sarah Hicks

8/02 San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall w/San Francisco Symphony

Conductor: Sarah Hicks

8/04 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre w/55-piece Orchestra

Conductor: Sean O'Laughlin