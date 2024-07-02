“Met my guitar hero last night”: Grace Bowers finally meets Slash – whose Welcome to the Jungle solo inspired her to pick up guitar

By
published

The encounter served as a full-circle moment for Bowers, who started playing guitar after wanting to emulate Slash's effortless cool

Grace Bowers (left) and Slash perform onstage
(Image credit: Left-Jason Davis/Getty Images; Right-Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Grace Bowers can cross another thing off her bucket list after meeting Slash last Sunday (June 30). The two met at downtown Nashville's Gibson Garage, where Slash was promoting his new solo album, Orgy of the Damned, with an intimate performance of some classic blues jams. 

“Met my guitar hero last night @slash,” posted Bowers on Instagram, alongside various photos with Slash. In early June, Bowers also announced that her band, The Hodge Podge, will open for Slash on August 5 in Pennsylvania as part of the latter guitarist's S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.